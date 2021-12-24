Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $675.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -406.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

