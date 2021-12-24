Strs Ohio Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,051 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

