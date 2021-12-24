S Robson Walton Sells 946,981 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65.

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

Walmart stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,061.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,781 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

