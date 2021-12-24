Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.50 ($7.30).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.71 ($7.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.98. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of €7.19 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.