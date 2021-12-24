Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

