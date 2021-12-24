Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 36,847 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $428,162.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

