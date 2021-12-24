Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 884 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

GT stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.