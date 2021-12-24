Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.