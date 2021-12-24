Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of Alliant Energy worth $85,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

