Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.17% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $88,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $296.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.94 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.