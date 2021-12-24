Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

