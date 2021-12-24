Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.