Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 492 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

