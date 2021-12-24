18,917 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.68 million, a P/E ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

