Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $944,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $5,189,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,862 shares of company stock worth $2,629,598.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

