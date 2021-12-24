Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,737 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

