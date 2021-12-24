Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.