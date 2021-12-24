Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.73.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.