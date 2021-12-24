Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.94. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

