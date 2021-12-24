Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given a C$73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.52. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

