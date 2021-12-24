InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INNV. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

INNV stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

