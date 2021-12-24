InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INNV. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.
INNV stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
