Contrasting National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National CineMedia and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 0 4 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 96.68%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than SurgePays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -138.47% N/A -12.21% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $90.40 million 2.55 -$65.40 million ($1.17) -2.44 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.51 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Summary

National CineMedia beats SurgePays on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

