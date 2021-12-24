Financial Comparison: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 231.48 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.38 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($3.62) -4.78

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.52%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.09%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -87.32% -64.83%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

