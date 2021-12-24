$40.32 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post $40.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.54 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $163.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $168.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.09 million, with estimates ranging from $177.17 million to $191.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $19.29 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $840.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.