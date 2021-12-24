Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $123.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Rambus has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.60.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

