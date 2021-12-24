Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.08.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

