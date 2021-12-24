Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $933,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

