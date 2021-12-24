Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken region. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude oil. Also, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. From 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help it to generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. The firm increased dividend payments and resumed the stock repurchase program. However, its significant exposure to debt is worrisome. It expects 2021 production costs within $3.00-$3.50 per Boe, reflecting an increase from 2020 levels. Hence, higher production costs will affect the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.26.

Shares of CLR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

