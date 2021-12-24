Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

