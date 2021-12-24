Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.59. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9,732 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

