Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.59. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9,732 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
