Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.80. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $558.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,065,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

