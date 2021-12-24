Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.57. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 10,092 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

