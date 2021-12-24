Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.99

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 21669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.