Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN)’s stock price rose 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 33,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 81,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.