Morgan Stanley Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $11.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

