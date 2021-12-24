Zacks Investment Research Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RMO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.59.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.75. Romeo Power has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,459 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.





