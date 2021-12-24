Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.66 million, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 2.50. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,325,430 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

