Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $87.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

