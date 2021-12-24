Stephens Begins Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.07 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $255,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,959,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,793,369. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

