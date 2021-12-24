Raymond James Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $185.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of AJG opened at $166.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

