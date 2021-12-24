Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 116.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 160.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

