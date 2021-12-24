Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

AZRE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $895.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 113,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

