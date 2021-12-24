SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Critical Review

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get SI-BONE alerts:

This table compares SI-BONE and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SI-BONE and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.98 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -14.12 Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,549.87 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SI-BONE and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Summary

Nyxoah beats SI-BONE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.