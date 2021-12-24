Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of PRTA opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
