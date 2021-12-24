Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PRTA opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

