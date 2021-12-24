Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of HHC stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

