eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

