Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

