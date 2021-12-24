First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

