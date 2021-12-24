Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

USWS stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.