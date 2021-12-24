Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

SAUHY opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. Straumann has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

